Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Hold Rating at Loop Capital

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Loop Capital in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Porch Group stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Porch Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $614.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,596. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,457,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 763,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Porch Group by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,653 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Porch Group by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 444.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

