Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Porch Group traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 820882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRCH. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.34.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,596. This represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Porch Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Porch Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 115,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.14.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

