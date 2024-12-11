PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,650,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,061,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

