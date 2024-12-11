Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $130.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 20.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. Prologis has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

