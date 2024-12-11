PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF) Stock Price Up 43.7% – Time to Buy?

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 43.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.36. 9,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 43.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk



PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

Featured Articles

