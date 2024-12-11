PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Trading Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 14.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

