Rectitude Holdings, Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 18th (NASDAQ:RECT)

Rectitude’s (NASDAQ:RECT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 18th. Rectitude had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 21st. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Rectitude Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rectitude stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Rectitude has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rectitude

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rectitude stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rectitude Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RECT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Rectitude as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites.

