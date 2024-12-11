RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $330.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. RH traded as high as $398.62 and last traded at $398.40, with a volume of 615505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.10.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.40.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 25.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 156.8% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 227.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

