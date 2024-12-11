Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

RIVN opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.12. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,758 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

