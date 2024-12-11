Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 5.5 %

HOOD stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $42.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at $66,554.40. The trade was a 97.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,851,175 shares of company stock valued at $169,980,708. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

