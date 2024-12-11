Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CODI. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 45.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $3,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,257,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,224,000 after acquiring an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $3,118,065.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,456,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,865,340.85. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 2.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $582.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Compass Diversified’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

