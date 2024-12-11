Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $332,000 Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,188.60. The trade was a 91.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,237 shares of company stock worth $6,053,065. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 7.6 %

SMR stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.33. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.