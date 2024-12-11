Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,972 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMID. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 3,239.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMID opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Smith-Midland Co. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

