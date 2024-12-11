Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 654 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 352,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,047,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.