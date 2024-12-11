Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 212,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.9 %

ROL stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.