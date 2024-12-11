Roth Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TRX Gold

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TRX opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

