Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $11.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.
RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $10.80 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $403.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
