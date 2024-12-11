Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Sasol Price Performance

NYSE:SSL opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Sasol has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sasol by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sasol by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 173.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

