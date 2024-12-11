Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Sentage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $22.21 million 1.00 -$17.28 million $0.17 2.35 Sentage $146,554.00 37.90 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF.

This table compares SHF and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF 36.34% 10.24% 5.66% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SHF beats Sentage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

