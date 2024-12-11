Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.10.

NYSE FOUR opened at $98.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,962 shares of company stock worth $3,374,439. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

