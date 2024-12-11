Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

SSTK stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $250.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,493,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $14,769,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

