Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.55 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,951.96. This represents a 15.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 21,209 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $774,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,482. This trade represents a 34.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,570 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

