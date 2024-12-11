Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 1,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

