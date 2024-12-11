Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 492,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,047,000 after acquiring an additional 325,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

