SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,913,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,777,000 after acquiring an additional 977,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 97,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,350,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,058,000 after buying an additional 356,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

