SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.69. SouthState has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.47 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,800. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This represents a 11.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SouthState by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 181,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

