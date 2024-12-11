SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

