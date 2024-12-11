Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $77,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 180,792.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,096,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $14,099,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

