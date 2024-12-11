SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. The trade was a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.86.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

