Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.12. 36,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 29,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.
About Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.
