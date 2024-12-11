Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 123,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 667% from the average session volume of 16,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in funding a portfolio of first ranking mortgages that generated returns. The company was formerly known as Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation and changed its name to Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.