Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

