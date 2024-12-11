State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

Shares of STT stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. State Street has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in State Street by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after buying an additional 833,679 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,136,000 after buying an additional 1,354,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,286,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,209,000 after acquiring an additional 161,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

