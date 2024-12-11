Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 374,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 14% compared to the typical volume of 328,833 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 76,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

FXI opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

