StockNews.com Upgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Buy

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $339.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $285.48 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $7,966,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 69,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

