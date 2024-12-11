StockNews.com Upgrades Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) to Strong-Buy

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

XNET opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

