Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of STOK opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,913.39. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,977,311 shares of company stock worth $27,723,560. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 76,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 338.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 330,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 255,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

