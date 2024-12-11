Stuart Lorimer Acquires 24 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($192.56).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 628 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 622.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.93. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.50 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686 ($8.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £698.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,962.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

