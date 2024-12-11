Stuart Lorimer Acquires 24 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($192.56).
A.G. BARR Stock Performance
Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 628 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 622.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.93. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.50 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686 ($8.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £698.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,962.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
