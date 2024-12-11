Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after buying an additional 547,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
Sweetgreen stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.32. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sweetgreen
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.