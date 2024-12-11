Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

TLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $197.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.10.

Shares of TLN opened at $203.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.57. Talen Energy has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $11,234,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,448,000. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $277,653,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $1,411,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

