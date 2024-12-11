Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.