Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:TGB opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

