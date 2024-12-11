Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Sector Perform” Rating by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 583.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.