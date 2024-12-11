Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.89. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $84.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $2,222,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $104,573,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,195,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,771,043.76. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

