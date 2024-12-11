Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $585.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $470.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $492.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 21.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

