Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.85. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 610,471 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Amy L. Burroughs purchased 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,557.85. The trade was a 423.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The company has a market cap of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

