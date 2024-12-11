Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Shares Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,837,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 781% from the average daily volume of 208,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Terraco Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

About Terraco Gold

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho.

Further Reading

