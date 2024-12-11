Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $365.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $389.49 and last traded at $389.22. Approximately 81,455,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 87,944,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.49.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.48.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.67.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
