TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$236.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$204.00. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$197.75.

Shares of TFII opened at C$218.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The firm has a market cap of C$18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$151.78 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$196.64.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total value of C$4,946,250.00. Also, Director John Pratt bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$185.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,850.12. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $13,994,793 over the last three months. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

