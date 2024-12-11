The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 250,021 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 119,402 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

